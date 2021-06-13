A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A.H. Belo stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.63. A.H. Belo has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A.H. Belo during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of A.H. Belo during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

