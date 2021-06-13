A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 170.5% from the May 13th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $15.05 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.