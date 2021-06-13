Aavegotchi Price Hits $1.05 (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002698 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $38.64 million and $13.44 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00059480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.79 or 0.00805519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.18 or 0.08043038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00084227 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 40,368,862 coins and its circulating supply is 36,888,899 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

