Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Down 48.9% in May

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the May 13th total of 288,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abcam by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,483,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 128,060 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Abcam by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Abcam by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of ABCM opened at $18.47 on Friday. Abcam has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 87.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.