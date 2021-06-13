ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Up 140.3% in May

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,283,900 shares, a growth of 140.3% from the May 13th total of 1,366,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32,839.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $13.28 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.