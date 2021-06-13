Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,372 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.83% of CyberOptics worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.54 million, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.58. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

