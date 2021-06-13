Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 1,611.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,650 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Trinseo worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $260,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $131,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,906. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSE opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

