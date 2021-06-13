Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 406,468 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 1,667.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,839 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,468 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of U.S. Silica worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,343 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 186,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

