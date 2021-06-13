Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 563,583 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.12% of NeoPhotonics worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 232,249 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 87,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 63,555 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,722 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NPTN opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

