Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,254 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.