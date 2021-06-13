Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,450 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.25% of TimkenSteel worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 634.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 33,736 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $730.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

