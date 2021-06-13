Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,125 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 101,135 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 158,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 113,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,811,182 shares of company stock worth $552,878,187. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.22.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.