Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,909 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.95% of Kamada worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01. Kamada Ltd. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $262.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

