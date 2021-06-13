Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of DXP Enterprises worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXPE opened at $32.49 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $624.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 2.59.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

