Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,164 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETH stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $783.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

