Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $63,187,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after buying an additional 429,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after buying an additional 65,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

AGR opened at $54.99 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

