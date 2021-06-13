Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,442 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson Group worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 733,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

NYSE JHG opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.96. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.