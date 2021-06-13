Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,409 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 79,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.72.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

