Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $6.48 Million in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,542,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Centennial Resource Development at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of CDEV opened at $6.62 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.