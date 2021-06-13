Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 232,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.63% of Kirkland’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 16,817.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $338.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.99. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

