Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 55,982 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 162.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,982 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Aviat Networks worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 133.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth $219,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

AVNW opened at $38.87 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.