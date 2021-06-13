Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 595.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,198 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Citi Trends worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Citi Trends by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $2,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $84.80 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $787.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,775. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.