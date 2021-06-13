Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 19,882 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.