Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 9,565 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.63% of Travelzoo worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelzoo news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 101,805 shares of company stock worth $1,727,528 and sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelzoo stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 2.12. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

