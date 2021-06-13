Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 172,772 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $123.78 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

