Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 94,674 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Caleres worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 124.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 335.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Caleres by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAL. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CAL opened at $27.91 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 2.68.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,146 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

