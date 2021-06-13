Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,552 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 236,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of DFIN opened at $31.98 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.52 and a beta of 2.14.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

