Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $70,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after acquiring an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.28. 1,473,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,962. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

