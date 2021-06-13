Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 3.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $285.28 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $194.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The firm has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

