AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. AceD has a total market cap of $86,883.73 and $220.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AceD has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

