Actinium (ACM) One Day Volume Tops $17,056.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Actinium has a total market cap of $991,157.19 and approximately $17,056.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Actinium has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,913,350 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

