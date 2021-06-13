Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

