Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.95 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $156,078.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,801.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.03 or 0.06471509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $610.06 or 0.01572277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.47 or 0.00439330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00151341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.09 or 0.00667742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.00435979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00340979 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

