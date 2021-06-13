Add.xyz Hits Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $1,653.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.72 or 0.00793789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.67 or 0.08243060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00085720 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.