AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.15

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00022213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.68 or 0.00796330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00085137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.70 or 0.08101667 BTC.

AdEx Profile

ADX is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

