AdEx Network (ADX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.77 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $85.65 million and $2.77 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.28 or 0.00804819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.73 or 0.08140771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00084254 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 129,330,849 coins and its circulating supply is 122,188,373 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

