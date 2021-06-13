Aditus (ADI) Price Tops $0.0005

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Aditus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a total market cap of $117,650.64 and approximately $68,838.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aditus has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00808825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.85 or 0.08063153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00084133 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

