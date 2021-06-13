Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $541.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,898. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $395.41 and a 1-year high of $541.85. The company has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

