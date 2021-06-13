ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Update

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the May 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,653,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADOMANI stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32. ADOMANI has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.97.

ADOMANI Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

