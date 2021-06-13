Adshares (ADS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $61,462.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001307 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and $61,462.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015425 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 466.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,899 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

