adToken Price Up 64.8% Over Last Week (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 63.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. adToken has a total market capitalization of $898,525.11 and $495.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, adToken has traded up 64.8% against the US dollar. One adToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00060308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00807303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.30 or 0.08120873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00084300 BTC.

About adToken

adToken is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

