Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Holdings Trimmed by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 234,470 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $44,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $104.55 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.