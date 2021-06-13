Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

AAV opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.52. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$846.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

