Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 166,082 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,082 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.