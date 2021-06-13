Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,929 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $53,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $310.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $330.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

