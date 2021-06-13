Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,513.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,351.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,526.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

