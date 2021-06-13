Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

TXN stock opened at $188.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $174.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

