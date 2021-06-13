Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $242.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.