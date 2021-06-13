Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 12,552 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $387.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

