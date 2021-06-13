Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,733,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,656,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Antero Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

